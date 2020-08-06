Linsey Godfrey Remembers Becoming "Bold": "I Was Scared That I Couldn’t Figure It Out”

Steven Bergman Photography

Days of Our Lives star Linsey Godfrey (Sarah Horton) admitted that she was a bit apprehensive about joining a soap. In her case, that was The Bold and the Beautiful, on which she played Caroline Spencer Forrester Forrester (Junior) from 2012 to 2018. She spoke to Soap Opera Digest about the role.

Looking back at her B&B audition, she reflected:

I was absolutely sure I wasn’t going to get the part. I called my manager and said, ‘They hated me.’ He said, ‘You’ve got a callback.’ I had never really auditioned for a soap. There’s a cadence with soaps and I was scared that I couldn’t figure it out.

Not only did Godfrey get the gig, but her character engaged in passionate affairs galore for the next several years. Of her first love scene, she recalled: