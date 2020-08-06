Steven Bergman Photography

All My Children alum Tonya Pinkins (ex-Livia Frye) invited Lou Diamond Phillips onto her podcast, You Can't Say That, to swap on- and off-stage stories. The two worked together on Fear the Walking Dead.

When Phillips asked if she's ever directed, Pinkins noted how mainstream arenas denying her opportunities forced her to create a new film. Pinkins wrote, directed, acted, and did so much of the work on her own.

She shared:

I’d been shadowing for three years and it just was really clear to me that they were not going to give me the opportunity. So literally, last August, I wrote a feature film and I had it in the can in November…

She added:

And the movie is prescient. I always think of my art is like, 'I'm just a vessel. I’m just receiving something.' And this story called Red Pill came through me about this cultish group, but they’re women who have these designs on world domination and that’s what my movie is about. And, as each day passes, it becomes more relevant. It can be a movie of the year because it is about the world we’re living in now…

Phillips chimed in:

And that’s what I’m saying. It takes that perseverance and tenacity and do-it yourself-ishness, so to speak, that is going o get the job done and so because—and then to get back to the original question, obviously actin is my first love. Prior to that, I was a writer. When I was a freshman or sophomore in high school, that’s what I thought it was going to do. I wrote a play that we did at Seven Angels Theatre in Connecticut. I've written a number of screenplays. I have an novel coming out in September.

Take a listen to the two seasoned thespians' discussion below.