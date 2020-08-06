Melody Thomas Scott Opens Up About Surviving Abuse: "It Never Really Leaves You"

Photo provided by CBS

The Young and the Restless' Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki Newman) shared some harrowing details from her upcoming memoir with People. The daytime diva opened up about surviving childhood abuse from her late grandmother, as well as sexual assault by a number of men.

She said:

I’m sure many people will be shocked to learn that I have that kind of background. They’ve seen me in their living room every day for 41 years, they believe I’m my character Nikki Newman and my life is perfect. But I think it will make it even more impactful for them to realize this kind of stuff can happen to anybody.

Scott added:

Even now, I think I’m healed, I think I’m over it, but it never really leaves you.

Always Young and Restless: My Life On and Off America's #1 Daytime Drama is out on August 18.