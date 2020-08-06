WATCH: Eileen Davidson Talks "Real Housewives" Battle: "I Don't F***ing Care"

Steven Bergman Photography

The Young and the Restless' Eileen Davidson (Ashley Abbott) went live on Instagram with Hollywood Life's Lanae Brody and got pretty candid. The pair discussed the latest episode of Davidson's alma mater, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. On the most recent chapter, the ladies - including The Bold and the Beautiful's Denise Richards, ex-RHOBH star Brandi Glanville, and Days of Our Lives alum Lisa Rinna - faced off over allegations of infidelity.

How does longtime Rinna pal Davidson feel about the Lisa vs. Denise face-off? She said:

Well, honestly, I really like Denise. I've talked with her. I ran into her at the CBS commissary last year and she doesn’t live very far from me. And so I have mixed feelings about it because I like both of them so much. And it is a show and I’m trying to be very diplomatic here, because I don’t know what really happened, but I know that it’s just super uncomfortable and really, really ugly. It’s gotten so ugly.

Is she Team Denise or Team Brandi? Davidson said:

Not really, because I have a personal experience with Brandi, you know, a really difficult one, which, even though we’ve reconciled with it...She’s crazy. She does things that you would never expect anybody to do and I saw it in person and I witnessed it and I know Denise and I think Denise is great, too. I don’t know her that well. And the other line—I don’t really care. At the end of the day, if they slept together or not, I don’t fucking care. I hope you had a good time, you know what I mean? The fact that we’re all talking about it like it’s important, I don’t care.

Asked whether the cast trips are fun, Davidson said sarcastically:

Are they really?

Watch the full interview below.