WATCH: Fans Troll Meghan McCain About Maybe Quitting The View, She Snaps, "I Hate This"

Meghan McCain is returning to The View...no matter how many times fan ask her if she's quitting. On Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live, when asked if she will come back after her child is born, the commentator spoke plainly with Cohen.

She said,

Why does everyone ask me if I’m getting fired or quitting every 20 seconds? No other host has to deal with this BS. Yes, I’m coming back. It’s an election cycle. I hate this.

McCain added that she's not publicly endorsing a candidate, though she admitted she's "not voting for [Donald] Trump."

Meanwhile, McCain said she "loved" the idea of ex-New York Times opinion columnist Bari Weiss filling in for her while she's on maternity leave. She tweeted:

