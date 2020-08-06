WATCH: Keke Palmer Will Host 2020 MTV Video Music Awards

Steven Bergman Photography

GMA3: Strahan, Sara and Keke's Keke Palmer is staying busy. Fresh off the news she's joining Disney+'s reboot of The Proud Family, Deadline announced that the multi-hyphenate will host the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.

The awards show will take place in person in Brooklyn. It will air on August 30 at 8 PM EST on MTV.

Watch the cute announcement, in which Palmer interfaced with the character she once portrayed on True Jackson, VP, below.