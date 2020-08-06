WATCH: Passions' Chrystee Pharris Talks Mental Health, Managing Grief

On a recent episode of Join Jillian, a podcast/webcast about mental health in communities of color, Passions alum Chrystee Pharris (ex-Simone) opened up. She discussed her own struggles with depression and how she coped with the passings of family members.

Pharris recalled:

I would be down if something happened. Like say, for instance, I didn’t book a TV show. That's when things were, like, super, super, super-big back then and I wouldn’t book a show and it would take me like two weeks to get over it. And then what I started doing was giving myself credit, like, 'Okay, so instead of it taking two weeks, let’s see if I can get through it in a week.' And then if I got through it in a week, I would praise myself and be like, 'Yes, I did it!'

Pharris tragically lost her father and brother within six months of one another.

Through tears, she shared how much she adored her sibling and how she remembers him. The actress reflected:

I cried more about my brother passing than I did about my dad passing because I wanted to say goodbye, I wanted him to know how much I loved him and I didn’t get a chance to do that, so that was hard. But what was awesome was, he wasn’t homeless. They said he was doing really well. They said he kept himself clean and he had clippers. My brother was a fanatic about keeping his hair, like, so gorgeous. He used to cut the whole football team’s hair, you know. And so they called and they did like a little memorial for him and they spoke and they said how productive he was, they said how proud he was of me, and he said, 'My sister’s a big superstar. She’s a movie star.' And so I don’t know if they thought he was lying or exaggerating the truth about his life and how he was this big football star, and so I brought all of these pictures. I made this collage of these pictures of his life growing up, from when he was a little boy all the way until he was an adult. And so I showed all these pictures and they were like, 'Wow. He talked about this!'

Watch the full chat below.