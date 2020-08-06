Now that The Young and the Restless is back in action with all new episodes, what is going to happen with the denizens of Genoa City? Grab your popcorn and eat up on what's going to take place on Y&R.

Newman clan: The truth about Adam's (Mark Grossman) past in Kansas will have a ripple effect for the black sheep Newman, as well as Victor (Eric Braeden), Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Nick (Joshua Morrow), and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan). Look for Adam to be taken to an emotional place viewers have never experienced with him, and for this to take a toll on those near him.

Adam/Chelsea/Billy/Victoria: Adam's childhood secret will restart the beef he has with Billy (Jason Thompson), causing a big showdown between the two. Watch for the explosive drama to create a domino effect on Billy and Adam, and also Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Chelsea.

Sharon: The coffeehouse maven (Sharon Case) has a setback with her fight against cancer. Watch for Sharon to showcase her strength.

Phyllis/Abby: Red (Michelle Stafford) will go all out to foil the Newman/Abbott hybrid's (Melissa Ordway) plans for her new hotel.

Jack/Dina/Traci: Old Smilin' (Peter Bergman) and his writer sister (Beth Maitland) will go on a quest to look for details about John (Jerry Douglas) and Dina's (Marla Adams) love story . . . from the beginning. The siblings are hoping this will give their mother some peace and happiness.

Theo/Lola/Kyle/Summer: The playboy Abbott's (Michael Mealor) love for the Newman tartlet (Hunter King) is tested. Look for Summer to also return to her dirty tricks. Theo (Tyler Johnson) shows a new side to his persona and Lola (Sasha Calle) will have a new lease on life.

Devon/Elena/Amanda/Nate: A huge revelation rocks the quad.