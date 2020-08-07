Days of Our Lives Stars Look Back on Ben-Eve Torture Scenes

Days of Our Lives engaged in some titillating torture this past week, as Eve (Kassie DePaiva) tried to brainwash Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) into killing Ciara (Victoria Konefal). The stars provided some insights this week into these intense scenes.

DePaiva shared a photo from set (remember, this was all done before COVID) and said filming "exhausted" them both:

Wilson enthused that he "wouldn’t dream of being blown up, drugged and brainwashed by anyone else":

Paul Telfer (Xander) chimed in:

The show's head writer Ron Carlivati quipped: