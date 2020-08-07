Does Bill "Still" Love Steffy? The Bold and the Beautiful's Don Diamont Speculates
Fans want to know: Does The Bold and the Beautiful's Bill (Don Diamont) still harbor feelings for former flame Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood)? Diamont pondered the matter with Soap Opera Digest in a new chat.
Of course, Bill just ran down the fashion heiress on his way to see his granddaughter (and Steffy's kid), Kelly. Is that hinting at rekindling feelings? Diamont mused of that couple potential:
That was over 10 years in the making then, poof, it was over. And then there is always the potential bombshell of Kelly’s paternity, which fans still discuss.
He added:
It could be, quite honestly. I have no idea where any of this is going, and I’m not just saying that, I really don’t know where it’s going. I don’t know what will fizzle out or may turn into something. I just don’t know what happens.