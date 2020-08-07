Steven Bergman Photography

Fans want to know: Does The Bold and the Beautiful's Bill (Don Diamont) still harbor feelings for former flame Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood)? Diamont pondered the matter with Soap Opera Digest in a new chat.

Of course, Bill just ran down the fashion heiress on his way to see his granddaughter (and Steffy's kid), Kelly. Is that hinting at rekindling feelings? Diamont mused of that couple potential:

That was over 10 years in the making then, poof, it was over. And then there is always the potential bombshell of Kelly’s paternity, which fans still discuss.

He added: