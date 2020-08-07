Briana Lane

Amanda Setton took over the role of Brook Lynn Quartermaine last year on General Hospital, but as the ABC soap returns to the air, Setton is out on maternity leave. During her absence, Briana Lane will step into the role.

Lane faced a firestorm of vets today when Valentin insisted she start work at Deception.

Though this is a temporary recast, how do you think she did? Sound off in the comments!