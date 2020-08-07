Here's When "The $100,000 Pyramid" Will Return to the Studio

ABC's The $100,000 Pyramid will head back to the studio in the final week of August, according to Deadline. Good Morning America co-host Michael Strahan hosts the revival of the game show, which films in New York.

Deadline noted that this will likely be one of the first big non-scripted entertainment shows to return to in-studio production in NYC. The upcoming season will be Pyramid's fifth; its production had been schedule to begin in June but was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Health and safety protocols will be put in place and no audience will be present.