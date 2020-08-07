How The Young and the Restless' Robert Parucha Is Helping Combat COVID on Set

The Young and the Restless alum Robert Parucha (ex-Matt Miller) is helping the Y&R cast stay safe. He is producing face masks bearing the CBS soap's logo, and star Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) has been pictured wearing one on set.

Parucha told Soap Hub:

Back in March when COVID hit, our apparel company was making face masks for the PPE (personal protective equipment) needs of companies to keep employees safe across the country.