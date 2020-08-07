How The Young and the Restless' Robert Parucha Is Helping Combat COVID on Set
The Young and the Restless alum Robert Parucha (ex-Matt Miller) is helping the Y&R cast stay safe. He is producing face masks bearing the CBS soap's logo, and star Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) has been pictured wearing one on set.
Parucha told Soap Hub:
Back in March when COVID hit, our apparel company was making face masks for the PPE (personal protective equipment) needs of companies to keep employees safe across the country.
Knowing that YR was shut down due to COVID and thinking of the cast/crew/producers, I thought it would be a nice gesture on my part to make some YR logo masks. I received permission from the show to make 100 masks as a contribution. I value my friends on the show and hope this is a small way to contribute to people staying safe. So glad it’s up and running again for everyone’s sake!