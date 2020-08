The next Guiding Light reunion is must-see. Alan Locher will sit down with some of those involved in one of GL's most controversial storylines (it's bound to come up, right?).

Join him on his YouTube page, The Locher Room, when he welcomes Ellen Parker (ex-Maureen), Tina Sloan (ex-Lillian), Maeve Kinkead (ex-Vanessa), and Rachel Miner (ex-Michelle).

The reunion will take place on Wednesday, August 12 at 3 PM EST, HERE.