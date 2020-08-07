Scott Clifton Shares How He Almost Became General Hospital's Lucky Spencer

Steven Bergman Photography

Scott Clifton (Liam) has found his home on The Bold and the Beautiful, but he started out, of course, as Dillon Quartermaine on General Hospital. However, Clifton almost played another legacy character on GH: Lucky Spencer!

He told Soap Opera Digest:

Dillon was far from the first soap role I auditioned for. I auditioned for AS THE WORLD TURNS, for DAYS, and then I auditioned for three other characters on GH before the role of Dillon came along. I auditioned for two different versions of Lucky and two different versions of Lucas. I was 17 or 18, and Mark Teschner, the casting director, knew me by name at that point because I had come in so many times. He was always so nice to me. I think it was maybe my third time auditioning for GH and he knew I was not going to get the job, but he got up from his desk and gave me a conciliatory hug and said quietly in my ear, ‘I’m going to get you on this show if it kills me,’ and that was enough for me. A few months later, I got an audition for Dillon and about a week later, I got the job, and my life changed forever.

He also got some good advice from GH vets, sharing: