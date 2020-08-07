Scott Clifton Shares How He Almost Became General Hospital's Lucky Spencer
Scott Clifton (Liam) has found his home on The Bold and the Beautiful, but he started out, of course, as Dillon Quartermaine on General Hospital. However, Clifton almost played another legacy character on GH: Lucky Spencer!
He told Soap Opera Digest:
Dillon was far from the first soap role I auditioned for. I auditioned for AS THE WORLD TURNS, for DAYS, and then I auditioned for three other characters on GH before the role of Dillon came along. I auditioned for two different versions of Lucky and two different versions of Lucas. I was 17 or 18, and Mark Teschner, the casting director, knew me by name at that point because I had come in so many times. He was always so nice to me. I think it was maybe my third time auditioning for GH and he knew I was not going to get the job, but he got up from his desk and gave me a conciliatory hug and said quietly in my ear, ‘I’m going to get you on this show if it kills me,’ and that was enough for me. A few months later, I got an audition for Dillon and about a week later, I got the job, and my life changed forever.
He also got some good advice from GH vets, sharing:
Maurice [Benard, Sonny] had just won his first Emmy and at the time, I was cast with a bunch of other young actors. They were introducing a teen storyline, and I noticed a lot of the young actors wanted to imitate Maurice. Maurice is so subtle and specific and refined, and it’s a huge mistake to try and copycat him. Jane [Elliot, Tracy] and Tony [Geary, Luke] pulled me aside and said, ‘There is this culture now of young actors who think that not acting at all is acting, and they’re trying to be Maurice. Don’t. You’re never going to be Maurice. Being interesting is the most important thing you can do. Make interesting choices. Win the crowd,’ and if I hadn’t gotten that advice early on, I might have had a very different career. It changed my entire philosophy of how to do this job.