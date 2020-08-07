The Bold and the Beautiful actor Tanner Novlan (Dr. John "Finn" Finnegan) is thrilled to be on the CBS sudser. Most viewers may recognize him, however, from a mega-popular Liberty Mutual Insurance commercial.

He shared with Soap Opera Digest:

It’s been wild. That commercial has been so well-received. I auditioned for it along with thousands of people, and I got it. And I was like, ‘Oh, cool. This will be interesting.’ When we were on set, writers would just keep pitching ideas, and the character just came to life and everybody loved that commercial. It’s been really fun to see how much people have loved it.

Novlan is being paired with Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy Forrester) on screen. And he's already jumped on the "Sinn" bandwagon, as many fans are already terming the future couple...because Steffy does need a break from those Spencer men!

He noted: