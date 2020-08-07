Steven Bergman Photography

General Hospital's William Lipton (Cameron Webber) chatted with ABC 7's Midday Live about returning to filming. He can't wait to get back to business, sharing:

I'm excited, one just to see my 'GH' family again, I miss everyone very dearly. But two, I'm excited to resume giving content to the fans who have been really patient during these times.

Lipton reported that he's headed back to LA now to record more GH. The budding singer-songwriter also played a tune called "Heart of Fortune" live for the hosts, who were loving their concert.

Watch the full interview/performance below.