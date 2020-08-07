Good Morning America featured a viral Instagram video starring six-year-old dancer Grey Skye Evans. The talented tot impressively executed Beyoncé's choreography for "MY POWER" from the just-released Black Is King visual album.

Grey's mother, Ylleya, told GMA:

She loves trying to emulate the moves that Beyoncé does, and she prides herself in being able to try and keep up with her.

Grey even channeled Bey's look in the video with her own chic red outfit. Ylleya added of the song's meaning:

I asked Grey what she thought 'my power' meant, and she said it means what God has for me no one can take, like my dancing.

Watch young Ms. Evans dance up a storm below.