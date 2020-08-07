What's Next for "Chadam"? The Young and the Restless' Melissa Claire Egan Dishes
The Young and the Restless' Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea) is hinting at what is coming up for her character and on-again love Adam (Mark Grossman). Last time we saw them, Adam discovered he was the one who killed A.J. Montalvo!
Egan told Soaps In Depth:
Adam’s basically having an emotional breakdown because he was just told that he killed someone when he was a young boy. So that’s obviously a lot to take in. And at first, he doesn’t remember. So Chelsea is trying to be a supportive wife and be there for him and try to convince him he’s not a monster. But obviously, that’s a really hard thing to do.
Adam's troubles might lead to him linking up - on a professional level, anyway - with ex Sharon (Sharon Case). (And Case just teased that Adam will soon find out about Sharon's cancer). Egan foreshadowed of Adam:
Mentally and emotionally, he’s spent and he’s trying to remember these things from his childhood that he doesn’t remember so he needs therapy. And who’s a therapist in town? Sharon. So that’s going to be a bit of an issue for Chelsea, too. It’s really fun.