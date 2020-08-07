Steven Bergman Photography

The Young and the Restless' Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea) is hinting at what is coming up for her character and on-again love Adam (Mark Grossman). Last time we saw them, Adam discovered he was the one who killed A.J. Montalvo!

Egan told Soaps In Depth:

Adam’s basically having an emotional breakdown because he was just told that he killed someone when he was a young boy. So that’s obviously a lot to take in. And at first, he doesn’t remember. So Chelsea is trying to be a supportive wife and be there for him and try to convince him he’s not a monster. But obviously, that’s a really hard thing to do.

Adam's troubles might lead to him linking up - on a professional level, anyway - with ex Sharon (Sharon Case). (And Case just teased that Adam will soon find out about Sharon's cancer). Egan foreshadowed of Adam: