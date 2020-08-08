Alison Sweeney

Allie (Lindsay Arnold) pulls a fast one on Days of Our Lives. She takes off after declaring that Auntie Nicole (Arianne Zucker) is now her baby's new mama. The new sends her rival Sami (Alison Sweeney) into orbit.

Claire (Isabel Durant) catches Eve (Kassie DePaiva) luring around the Salem park bench. She gives her wise words, but Eve is too far gone to get the message. However, Eve is lucid enough to respond to Claire.

Hope (Kristian Alfonso) and Rafe (Galen Gering) get closer as Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) reunite. Hopefully, Ciara cleared the room of any neckties.

Gwen (Emily O'Brien) makes a bold move on a pleasantly surprised Chad (Billy Flynn).

Watch the new DAYS promo below: