The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Quinn Uses Ridge to Satisfy Shauna and Humiliate Brooke

Here's what's coming up on The Bold and the Beautiful:

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) decides to commit to Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) despite what may have happened in Vegas with Shauna (Denise Richards).

Quinn (Rena Sofer) invites Ridge and Shauna over for the big reveal that Ridge's relationship status is actually, "complicated".

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) REALLY wants Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) to take her pain meds.

Ridge discovers that someone besides Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) handled his divorce papers because they were actually filed.

Hope (Annika Noelle) decides to forgive Zoe (Kiara Barnes) for making her think her baby was dead and embarks on a partnership to benefit Hope for the Future.

Quinn waits in giddy anticipation for Brooke to find out her destiny is married to the Vegas showgirl.

Eric (John McCook) lets Donna (Jennifer Gareis) know all of the dirty details about Ridge and Shauna's Vegas adventure.

Ridge returns home to fill Brooke in on the Vegas haps and finds her half-nekkid and ready to be all Brooke.

Shockingly, it turns out that Quinn had more than a hand in the situation with Shauna and Ridge.

Ridge decides to hang out at Forrester rather than dealing with his life issues.