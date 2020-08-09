Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Ben Is Concerned He Will Choke Out Ciara . . . And Not In the Good Way

Marlena (Deidre Hall) has a little chat with Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan/Isabel Durant) about her life going forward.

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) is really worried he might regain his affinity for neckties.

Ciara Alice (Victoria Konefal) decides to stop, drop, and order food.

Shockingly, Samantha Gene (Alison Sweeney) asks Belle (Martha Madison) for assistance.

Gabi (Camila Banus) and Jake (Brandon Barash) GET READY TO RUUUUUMMMMMBLE!

Gwen (Emily O'Brien) wants to get in on the action and engages in RUUUUUMMMMMBLE, Part Deux with Jake.

Eve (Kassie DePaiva) and Vincent (Michael Teh) return to Salem to watch their dastardly plan unfold.

Ciara Alice convinces Ben to pay a professional visit to Marlena.

Will (Chandler Massey) and Sonny (Freddie Smith) make a plan to fix their relationship . . .

Eve commands Vincent to stop Ben from getting all therapeutic with Marlena.

Samantha Gene does her best to make things up to Will.

Gwen lays lips on Chad (Billy Flynn).

Kate (Lauren Koslow) gives Abe (James Reynolds) a history lesson about her battles with Vivian (Louise Sorel).

Claire does Allie (Lindsay Arnold) a solid.

Gwen hits the bottle.

Eve makes her presence known and begs Claire to keep her dastardly secrets.

Jake and Gabi get some news.

Jack (Matthew Ashford) and Jennifer Rose (Melissa Reeves) canoodle . . .

Hope (Kristian Alfonso) and Rafe (Galen Gering) canoodle . . .

Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) and Kate have a family sit down.

Justin (Wally Kurth) tries to light up Bonnie's (Judi Evans) life.