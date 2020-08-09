General Hospital Spoilers: Jordan Reverts to Old Habits and Lies Like a Rug to TJ

Briana Nicole Henry

Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) gasps when someone besides Michael (Chad Duell) or Wiley drops in to see her.

Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) and Lulu (Emme Rylan) do a little sibling bonding.

Once again, Sam (Lindsay Hartley) thinks Brando (Johnny Wactor) is up to all kinds of no good.

Lucy (Lynn Herring) has a revelation!

Ava (Maura West) and Julian (William deVry) do a little awkward bonding at Carly's (Laura Wright) hotel.

Ned (Wally Kurth) calls folks together to discuss the rapidly deteriorating situation at ELQ.

Shockingly, Ned does not like something Brook Lynn (Briana Lane) did . . .

Terry (Cassandra James) remembers she works at the hospital just in time to cast serious side eye at Cyrus (Jeff Kober).

Sam remembers she has an inner Pollyanna and cautiously embraces it.

Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) reverts to her old ways and LIES LIKE A RUG to TJ (Tajh Bellow).

Carly wonders if there might be something positive amongst all the doom, despair, and agony on her.

Franco (Roger Howarth) and Ava get all Franco and Ava.

Jax (Ingo Rademacher) grabs his pom poms and plays cheerleader for Nina (Cynthia Watros).

Lulu needs someone to do something for her . . .

As punishment for cautiously embracing her inner Pollyanna, Sam gets HORRIBLE news.