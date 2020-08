The Bold and the Beautiful Promo: Brooke Will NOT Take Ridge's News Lying Down

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) gets all heated up on The Bold and the Beautiful, but for all the wrong reasons. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) breaks the news of his new marriage to Shauna (Denise Richards).

Meanwhile, Shauna confides to Quinn (Rena Sofer) that someone may figure out what the troublemaking duo are up to.

Watch the new B&B promo below: