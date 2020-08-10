DC

On the latest Daytime Confidential podcast Luke Kerr, Mike Jubinville, Jillian Bowe and Joshua Baldwin react to the latest The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless headlines and storylines, including:

Courtney Hope is out at The Bold and the Beautiful. The show's storylines have the DC crew going, "huh?"

Camila Banus is out at Days of Our Lives and so is Olivia Rose Keegan. The role of Claire will now be portrayed by Isabele Durant. Xander and Sarah have sex. Gwen and Gabi face off over Jake. Why is Sami being blamed for everything when Nicole is the one meddling in her new husband's family? Eve tortures Ben.

Dominic Zamprogna returns to General Hospital. Brianna Lane temporary fills the role of Brook Lynn. The DC crew reacts to General Hospital's return storylines. Is it possible the GH writers used the COVID shutdown to tighten and focus their storylines?

The Young and the Restless returns on August 10. Eileen Davidson returns to Genoa City as Ashley Abbott.

All this and more on the the latest Daytime Confidential episode!

