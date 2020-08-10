General Hospital Promo: The Verdict For Most Competent Parent Is In!

Chad Duell, Chloe Lanier

The judge has a judgement on General Hospital. Michael (Chad Duell) or Nelle (Chloe Lanier) will be the sole custodial parent to Wiley . . . or will they?

Curtis (Donnell Turner) makes a promise to Cyrus (Jeff Kober).

Brando (Johnny Wactor) has some questions to answer in the wake of Jason's (Steve Burton) motorcycle accident.

Ned (Wally Kurth) and Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) face off, while Mike (Max Gail) gives his blessing to Sonny (Maurice Benard).

