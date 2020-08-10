Howard Stern Urges Ellen DeGeneres to "Just Be a Pr**k"

Howard Stern, Ellen DeGeneres TheEllenShow/YouTube

Howard Stern is giving advice to an embattled Ellen DeGeneres. Amidst many accusations of fostering toxic workplace and staff harassment on her show, Stern is telling Ellen to just "own it."

Related: Ex-"Ellen" Staffers Accuse Producers of Sexual Harassment

Related: Ellen DeGeneres Releases Statement On Toxic Workplace Accusations

Related: WarnerMedia To Investigate The Ellen DeGeneres Show For Toxic Workplace Atmosphere

Per The New York Daily News, Stern dished during his August 10 SiriusXM show:

You know what I’d do if I was Ellen? I would change my whole image. I’d go on the air and be a son of a b---h... people would come on and (I would) go, ‘F--k you.’ Just be a pr--k.

Stern says he has the opposite problem at his job, claiming:

I’m known on the air as a pr--k, but off the air, I’m known as a great guy, you know, for the most part.

He added: