Melody Thomas Scott on Returning to Set: "It’s Kind of Like We’re in Kindergarten"

The Young and the Restless' Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki Newman) shared her experiences returning to after the COVID-19 shutdown.

Page Six:

Just entering the building is a process. They take your temperature, they ask you a few questions. There are security wristbands on every floor of the building. We have a team of COVID safety experts on the set making sure that we are observing the precautions.

added:

There’s certain blocking by our directors with everything in mind, as far as keeping us distant but they’re using camera angles to make us look not so distantly apart. The actors are escorted to the set by stage managers when we are ready, It’s just a very, very different land that we are trying to negotiate but at least we are back and I think we are doing a very good job as far as staying safe. But it’s very strange.