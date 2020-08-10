Steven Bergman Photography

Nadia Bjorlin is back on Days of Our Lives as Chloe. Now, she needed a bit of a refresher when filming her most recently-aired scenes. She told Soap Opera Digest:

I just remember all the dialogue and thinking, ‘What am I talking about?’ And trying to wrap my head around it. Because I’d been off the show, I was filling in story that I hadn’t been there for.

SOD reports that at the beginning of the year, DAYS told Bjorlin they wanted to bring her back on contract. According to this article, though, that hasn't fully happened yet. Bjorlin updated fans: