Nadia Bjorlin Provides Days of Our Lives Contract Update, Teases Scene Partner
Nadia Bjorlin is back on Days of Our Lives as Chloe. Now, she needed a bit of a refresher when filming her most recently-aired scenes. She told Soap Opera Digest:
I just remember all the dialogue and thinking, ‘What am I talking about?’ And trying to wrap my head around it. Because I’d been off the show, I was filling in story that I hadn’t been there for.
SOD reports that at the beginning of the year, DAYS told Bjorlin they wanted to bring her back on contract. According to this article, though, that hasn't fully happened yet. Bjorlin updated fans:
Now, that’s on hold. We don’t have a start date yet. But I was given a vague [forecast]. I was told, ‘You’ll probably be working with Jay Johnson [ex-Philip].’ I was like, ‘Oh, that’s amazing.’ We grew up together on the show. Just watching those flashbacks when we were doing the app — we were such babies. I’m really excited to go back to the show.