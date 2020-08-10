Sean Dominic/ Sonja Flemming/CBS

Sean Dominic is just as excited about The Young and the Restless returning to CBS airwaves today with all-new episodes as fans are. Daytime Confidential recently caught up with TV's Dr. Nate Hastings to find out how he handled his time off due to the COVID-19 pandemic and what's in store for his legacy character.

Is Nate headed for a front burner love quadrangle with Amanda (Mishael Morgan), Devon (Bryton James) and Elena (Brytni Sarpy)? Could Genoa City's resident physician soon be treating Coronavirus patients? Find out below.

Daytime Confidential: The Young and the Restless comes roaring back this Monday. Are you excited for viewers to see all-new episodes for the first time in months?

Sean Dominic: Yes, I’m excited because the drama is about to get taken up a notch. And so many of the fans have been waiting patiently, so we owe them!

DC: How did you busy yourself during the unexpected time off due to the COVID-19 pandemic?

SD: Since we were in quarantine, I needed to do everything I could to keep my immune system going strong. Exercising, eating to the best of my ability and taking supplements. I was also thankful for the company I had during all of it. The mental aspect is crucial as well.

DC: To borrow from your co-star Peter Bergman's famous 80's commercial, you aren't a doctor but you play one on TV. Will we see Dr. Nate Hastings treating cases of COVID-19 at the local hospital in Genoa City?

SD: Y&R has a great history of covering social issues. It would be an interesting story for me to play but I’m not sure what the plans are to tell stories about COVID-19.

DC: When fans last saw Nate, his relationship with legal eagle Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan) was heating up. Can you tease where things stand with the couple as new episodes kick off?

SD: When we see Nate and Amanda, things are in a similar place from where we left off. Meaning we are still teasing the fans as Nate and Amanda figure out their next step.

DC: Amanda bears a striking resemblance to Devon's (Bryton James) late wife Hilary Curtis Hamilton (also Morgan). How will Nate deal with his cousin's undeniable connection to the woman he's falling for?

SD: So far I think Nate is understanding and trusts that his cousin is fully in love with Elena.

DC: When Amanda first arrived in Genoa City she was persona non grata. What made Nate take a chance on her when others wouldn't?

SD: Nate is like a Renaissance Man. He’s a deep thinker and constantly trying to put himself in others' shoes. He ultimately saw who Amanda really was - someone who was honest in her intentions but fierce in competition.

DC: Devon isn't the only man Amanda has sparked with. Does Nate have anything to worry about where her one time flirtation Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) is concerned?

SD: Nate doesn't have anything to worry about... I don’t know if you forgot the quote but, "Nate is the most eligible bachelor in Genoa City". [Laughs]

DC: Nate works closely at the hospital with Devon's girlfriend Elena Dawson, R.N. Could we see Nate, Amanda, Devon and Elena form a quad as messy and front burner as the iconic Nate/Liv/Neil/Dru and Malcolm/Liv/Neil/Dru quadrangles of the 90's and 00's?

SD: Very good question. Only time will tell! [Laughs]

DC: Y&R once set the gold standard for onscreen representation for black actors and characters in daytime. Do you think we're posed to a return to those glory days?

SD: I believe so. I think the higher ups at Y&R understand what Neil, Dru, Malcolm and Olivia meant to the show and the fans, and that having a diverse cast and diverse storylines only make us stronger!

DC: Fans have been clamoring to see Nate in scenes with more family members. Any chance his mom Dr. Olivia Barber Hastings Winters (Tonya Lee Williams) or stepdad Malcolm Winters (Shemar Moore) could pop in for a visit anytime soon?

SD: Since Shemar is on CBS (SWAT), I’m sure we will see more of him in the future. As for Tonya Lee Williams, aka Mommy Olivia Barber Hastings Winters, I would love to get the chance to work with her. It would be an honor and my real mom would go crazy. It would also be a huge hit for the fans.

The Young and The Restless returns with all-new episodes today on CBS. Check your local listings. Follow Sean Dominic on Twitter @SeanJuan55.