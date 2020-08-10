Steven Bergman Photography

The Bold and the Beautiful's Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke Logan) is sharing some COVID-battling secrets from on set. She shared that boyfriend Dominique Zoida stood in for Thorsten Kaye (Ridge Forrester) in a makeout scene...and her joy at being able to work with a live partner!

She joked:

Poor Thorsten had to kiss a mannequin with a wig on its head. But great job to Thorsten too for selling it!

KKL dished on Instagram: