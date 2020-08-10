WATCH: Christel Khalil, Jason Thompson "Mix It Up" and Chat About Resuming Filming

The Young and the Restless actors Jason Thompson (Billy Abbott) and Christel Khalil (Lily Winters) chatted virtually with CBS2 Los Angeles. The pair discussed their return storylines and their excitement when returning to set.

Thompson hinted:

We kind of start of mix it up a little bit like we do best. We get to show everybody showing up and make sure everybody, all of our audience, know where we left off and get it all back and running after about four months off.

Khalil said she's happy to get back to work, commenting:

Yeah, just looking forward to the great storylines that we have coming up and being back at work with our Y&R family, and it’s been great. Everyone’s been really, really amazing and doing their part, so it’s amazing.

Thompson also dished on sharing his Emmy win with his family. Watch the full segment below.