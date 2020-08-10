WATCH: Melissa Ordway Stars in Ex-CBS Exec Angelica McDaniel's Short Film, "Trophies"

The Young and the Restless star Melissa Ordway (Abby Newman) is set to star in the short film Trophies. The flick, which ponders what would happen if men took on women's conventional roles, is also the directorial debut from ex-CBS Vice President of Daytime Programming Angelica Rosas McDaniel.

The official website describes the story as "a comedic short film featuring a bad ass lady boss and her lovable trophy husband." McDaniel shared that she worked with a staff, cast, and crew "that was 70% diverse and more than half female":

Watch the trailer below.