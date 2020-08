The Young and the Restless Promo: It's Time to Return to Genoa City

Brytni Sarpy, Bryton James

CBS' The Young and the Restless will join the other three U.S. soaps when it returns to the air this afternoon, August 10.

Related: Brand New Episodes of The Young and the Restless To Air August 10

Y&R stars promise good things to those who wait. Check out their video below!