Amelia Heinle on The Young and the Restless: "I Just Felt Like I Belonged Here"

Photo provided by CBS

Amelia Heinle has been Victoria Newman on The Young and the Restless for 15 years, and the show has really become her second home.

She previously starred on Loving and All My Children, but found her calling at Y&R. She told Soaps In Depth:

Then the second soap [AMC], I didn’t really want to stay there. I liked a lot of people there and made a lot of friends, but it wasn’t the same compared to when I came on Y&R.

Heinle added: