Amelia Heinle on The Young and the Restless: "I Just Felt Like I Belonged Here"
Amelia Heinle has been Victoria Newman on The Young and the Restless for 15 years, and the show has really become her second home.
Related: Amelia Heinle Explains How She Almost Didn't Become Victoria Newman
She previously starred on Loving and All My Children, but found her calling at Y&R. She told Soaps In Depth:
Then the second soap [AMC], I didn’t really want to stay there. I liked a lot of people there and made a lot of friends, but it wasn’t the same compared to when I came on Y&R.
Heinle added:
I totally fell in love with it! It’s like being part of a sports team. This is my team! I just felt like I belonged here, and as corny as this may sound, I feel like I’m rooting for this team!