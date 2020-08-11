Former General Hospital co-stars Chloe Lanier (Nelle) and Brytni Sarpy (ex-Valerie; Elena, The Young and the Restless) are teaming up to raise money for NEXT for AUTISM. According to its website, the organization "transforms the national landscape of services for people with autism by strategically designing, launching, and supporting innovative programs."

The actresses are working to support NEXT for AUTISM's #nextercise challenge with $2500. Lanier shared how fans can get involved on August 15:

The pair also co-starred in The Reveal together, Lanier noted: