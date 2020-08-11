Keke Palmer Contemplates Creating a Millennial Version of "The View"
Don't count Keke Palmer out of the talk show game just yet. The multi-hyphenate asked her Twitter followers to suggest names for good potential panelists on a millennial version of The View.
She tweeted:
A whole bunch of stars put their names forth. YouTubers Denzel Dion and Kat Blaque chimed in:
Famed drag queen Shangela submitted her name, as well:
Disney Channel alum Raini Rodriguez piped up:
Comedian/writer Ashley Nicole Black responded to one fan's tagging her in the thread with a classic gif:
Figure skater Adam Rippon said he'd cry if he got the chance to work with Palmer:
Which stars would you cast on a millennial The View? Sound off in the comments!