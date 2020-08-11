Keke Palmer Contemplates Creating a Millennial Version of "The View"

Steven Bergman Photography

Don't count Keke Palmer out of the talk show game just yet. The multi-hyphenate asked her Twitter followers to suggest names for good potential panelists on a millennial version of The View.

She tweeted:

A whole bunch of stars put their names forth. YouTubers Denzel Dion and Kat Blaque chimed in:

Famed drag queen Shangela submitted her name, as well:

Disney Channel alum Raini Rodriguez piped up:

Comedian/writer Ashley Nicole Black responded to one fan's tagging her in the thread with a classic gif:

Figure skater Adam Rippon said he'd cry if he got the chance to work with Palmer:

