Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos to Produce "Mexican Gothic" for Hulu

Steven Bergman Photography

Real and reel husband-and wife-duo Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are teaming up with Hulu for a brand new project. The couple are producing the horror thriller Mexican Gothic through their Milojo Productions and ABC Signature, where they have a dea,l according to Deadline.

Mexican Gothic is based on a bestselling novel by Silvia Moreno-Garcia. It centers on Noemí Taboada, a young Mexican socialite who travels through the countryside and mountains of Hildalgo to rescue her cousin who recently married into to a secretive mining family. Noemí goes in search of her cousin after she receives a desperate letter; she sets off to uncover the family's violent and intimidating secrets but Noemí's false bravado starts to crumble and starts to wonder if she can escape her new home.

Last week Ripa encouraged her followers to read the book on Instagram, where she posted,