Portia de Rossi Gives an Update on Ellen DeGeneres

Steven Bergman Photography

Ellen DeGeneres is doing fine amidst recent allegations, said wife Portia de Rossi. Per Page Six, de Rossi briefly spoke up while she was out and about in Santa Barbara, California, with her mom and dogs.

Asked about how DeGeneres is faring, de Rossi responded that her spouse is “doing great.'" Is Ellen planning to continue to host her show? de Rossi stated matter-of-factly: