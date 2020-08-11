Thorsten Kaye, Denise Richards

Shut up and put your Forrester money where your mouth is, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye). That's what you get for waking up in Vegas on The Bold and The Beautiful!

Okay, so technically he didn't wake up in Sin City like in that catchy Katy Perry song. But something dicey definitely went down in Nevada, leaving the dimwitted designer wedded to Wild Thing herself Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards).

Shauna filled a confused Ridge in on their impromptu nuptials as his grumpy daddy Eric (John McCook) and giddy stepmonster Quinn (Rena Sofer) looked on. Surely Ridge has the horse sense to figure out he's being bamboozled by these grifters after a lifetime of dealing with lady serpents like Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown), Morgan DeWitt (Sarah Buxton) and Amber Moore (Adrienne Frantz)? Now that I think of it this is a guy who rarely remembers to file his marriage licenses when he wants to get married. He'll be putty in Shauna and Quinn's grasping hands.

What are your thoughts on B&B's latest marital melodrama? Watch the recap video below then sound off in the comments!