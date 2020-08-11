Lindsay Arnold, Alison Sweeney, Chandler Massey, Cookie Lyon

We have a saying back home in Texas: Mama's babies. Daddy's maybes. That turn of phrase doesn't seem to apply where Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) and her offspring are concerned on Days of Our Lives.

Will (Chandler Massey) and Allie (Lindsay Arnold) Horton rarely give their mother the benefit of the doubt, even when she clearly has their best interests at heart on the long-running NBC soap. As if that isn't bad enough they stand there and let any and everyone talk all kinds of noise about the woman who brought their ungrateful little behinds into the world. Oh, hell no. I might talk crap about my mama but you can't!

Okay, Sami isn't exactly Donna Reed. She sold baby sister Belle (Martha Madison) on the Black Market, drugged and sexed a clueless Austin (Austin Peck), lied that Lucas (Bryan Dattillo) abused Will to win custody and once dressed up as a terrorist named Stan among other minor infractions. We all learn and grow as we go. Do we not?

RELATED: Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Ben Is Concerned He Will Choke Out Ciara . . . And Not In the Good Way

Sami's love for her children (especially Will) is legendary and undeniable. It's high time Will and Allie put some R-E-S-P-E-C-T on Sami's name before she takes a broom handle to their backsides ala Cookie Lyon (Taraji P. Henson) from the Empire pilot.

Allie blew into Salem U.S.A. a few months ago knocked up by some mystery douche and demanded her family keep Sami in the dark about her pregnancy. She proceeded to bond with the suddenly sainted Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker), her mother's arch nemesis and the woman who kidnapped Allie's kid sister Sydney at birth! Adding garnish to this already full plate of donkey manure, Allie decided to let Sami's ex-husband Rafe (Galen Gering), a man who made sport of porking his way through the Brady family, adopt her unborn child. Talk about every grandmother's dream.

Will and his histrionic husband Sonny (Freddie Smith) caught baby rabies around the time Allie turned up. They tried to no avail to get Allie to let them adopt her child. Miss Drama Queen decided not to keep her tyke in the family after learning Sami pressured Rafe into backing out of the adoption, a fact which giggling Will was privy too. John (Drake Hogestyn) and Roman (Josh Taylor) called it: Sami is finally getting her dose of karma for the way she treated Marlena (Deidre Hall) and I can't stop watching.

The way I know DAYS' Head Writer Ron Carlivati has crafted a juicy, character driven story rooted in family and history is that I can't stop yelling at my TV whenever these characters are on. Of course, Ron being Ron, he juxtaposed the relatable, multi-generational saga of Allie's baby blues with ex-hooker-turned-songbird Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) blowing up a church to kidnap and brainwash a recovering serial killer on his wedding day. Hey, stranger things have happened not just in Salem but in Washington D.C.

What are your thoughts on DAYS' current storylines? Watch the recap video below then give us your thoughts in the comments!