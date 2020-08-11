The Bold and the Beautiful head writer/executive producer Brad Bell is getting fans excited for what's to come on B&B. He spoke to Soap Opera Digest about an exciting new couple, some returning favorites, and storylines to look out for.

Related: "Television Pioneers" Ken Corday, Brad Bell Share Secrets to Battling COVID on Set

Related: Blow Up Dolls, Wigs, Oh My! Brad Bell Talks Loves Scenes Amid Coronavirus Pandemic on Bold and Beautiful

First of all, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) are married! What's the deal there? Bell dished:

Well, it will be a blow to Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) when Ridge comes back from Las Vegas married. Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) has always been a thorn in Ridge’s side, and the latest interaction Bill had with Brooke felt like the final straw to Ridge. He ran off impetuously to Las Vegas with Shauna. Las Vegas, being the town that it is of impulse and desire, he comes back married. Ridge is a man who sticks to his commitment. He takes it seriously. He’s torn between two women and we’ll have to see how it plays out.

Ridge torn between two women? Sounds like familiar territory for the dressmaker. He might cross paths with Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor), Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes), and some more familiar faces. Bell teased:

Lawrence Saint-Victor [Carter] is a great talent and a great actor. Kiara [Barnes, Zoe] came to the show and proved to be a multidimensional actress with the baby Beth story. It’s great to launch into another chapter with Zoe and to have Carter in the mix. We also have Zende who is joining the show, Delon de Metz, who is an exciting actor. We’re building a great core group to tell some drama.

And some more fan faves will return in the fall, Bell said, including Maya Avant Forrester (Karla Mosley) and Nicole Avant Forrester Dominguez (last played by Reign Edwards). Bell added: