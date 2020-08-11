The Young and the Restless' Amelia Heinle Shares How Victoria Is "Channeling Victor"

Amelia Heinle

The Young and the Restless' Amelia Heinle (Victoria Newman) is beefing up her character. The actress told Michael Fairman TV that she is channeling her on-screen dad, Victor Newman (Eric Braeden), in new episodes when dealing with on-screen brother Adam (Mark Grossman).

Heinle explained that Vikki is out for blood, noting:

She seems to be channeling Victor more and I am more than happy to play that. Since I’ve been back, it’s been a lot of fun because they’ve given me a lot of material.

And Victoria is supposed to be Victor in miniature, Heinle added:

Yes, she’s supposed to be, and I really like it when they write her to be strong with her father, which sometimes I find that they don’t. Sometimes, I find she is not as strong with him, and it just depends on the writers we have, or the executive producer at the time, but now they’ve written her holding her own with Victor and passionate about Newman Enterprises. I’m hoping that they keep going in this direction. I like playing her A-type personality. It just makes me laugh. I get a kick out of the character being so tightly wound and just all about business because it’s fun to play.

It's thanks to Victor playing his kids off one another that Victoria always feels betrayed, Heinle reflected: