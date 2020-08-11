CBS

The Young and the Restless' Jason Thompson (Billy Abbott) is thrilled to be back at work. He hinted at upcoming storylines in a chat with Entertainment Weekly.

He's thrilled at how quickly episodes have gone to air, saying:

What's interesting about what we do too is how we can turn this show around pretty quick and get episodes back on the air. I mean, we're already having new episodes on Aug. 10! That's huge. We know how to do it quickly. So I think the network is looking to us as a little bit of a guide to show how it can be done. We're going into our fourth week right now [of filming].

When the show resumes on August 10, the denizens of Genoa City are remembering the late Katherine Chancellor (Jeanne Cooper). Thompson previewed:

Billy had a little bit of a rough year and his mom was trying to get him back on his feet. She came up with the great idea of starting a communication division. She put Billy and Lily in charge of that. We're kind of splitting the duties. Of course, it's the Newmans and the Abbotts, and we never really get along all that well. So in this episode, it's a little bit of a recap about where we and where we left off. It's the anniversary of Katherine Chancellor's death, so everybody's gathered to remember and celebrate her at Chancellor Park. Billy and Lily (Christel Khalil) take the opportunity to interview people there [for the new division], which is a way for us to kind of regroup and recap where we left off for everyone.

That Newman-Abbott tension erupts in a clash between Billy and ex-father-in-law Victor (Eric Braeden). Thompson shared about the long-standing rivalry: