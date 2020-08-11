WATCH: Al Roker Announces Brief "Today" Break to Undergo Shoulder Surgery

The Today Show co-host Al Roker shared that he will undergo replacement surgery on his right shoulder this week. Per Today.com, Roker has struggled with arthritis there; this procedure will come six years after doctors operated on his left shoulder to repair a rotator cuff.

The genial Roker confessed:

It's not bad during the day, but at night it's an intense pain that literally wakes me up. For the last month, I've only been sleeping about two or three hours a night, which even for me is a little bit less.

Dr. Riley Williams III, orthopedic surgeon at the Hospital for Special Surgery, handled Roker's 2014 surgery and will do the same this time around. We're wishing Al a speedy recovery as he takes the rest of this week off to recover from the August 12 procedure.

Watch the announcement below.