WATCH: Christel Khalil Spills About the Reality of "Young and Restless" Love Scenes

The Young and the Restless star Christel Khalil (Lily Winters), along with co-star Jason Thompson (Billy Abbott), explained how the CBS soap will proceed with love scenes given COVID-19 protocol. In short, they won't...mostly.

WATCH: Christel Khalil, Jason Thompson "Mix It Up" and Chat About Resuming Filming

In a chat with the hosts of Pittsburgh Today Live, the actress revealed:

Well, I mean, right now with COVID, there is no, you know, love scenes or kissing or anything. Two of the characters, actually -- Devon (Bryton James) and Elena (Brytni Sarpy) -- they’re together in real life, so they’re going to be the only ones actually kissing, but besides that, no. We’re staying six feet apart, definitely.

Previewing the August 10 episode, Khalil added:

The first episode is basically the renewal of Katherine Chancellor (Jeanne Cooper)’s memorial and so we’re interviewing everybody and showing flashbacks to, you know, previous storylines that viewers can remember, ‘Oh, that’s right. That’s what happened before this insane pandemic.’

Watch the interview below.