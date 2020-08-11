Jen Lilley (ex-Theresa, Days of Our Lives; ex-Maxie, General Hospital) would return to DAYS in a heartbeat.

Related: Jen Lilley Says She Was So Stressed on General Hospital She "Couldn’t Even Eat"

The actress told Soaps.com of DAYS:

I hope so. I was just thinking of it the other day. Man, I heard folks were going back to filming and I wonder if I could do another quick stint? I don't know. It's jhard with the kid. I have a one-year-old, two-year-old, and a four-year-old.

Of GH, she recalled:

I thought--GH, for me, personally was a much more stressful environment and there was a lot of emphasis on your weight. I would be told, 'Hey, you have to have a sex scene. Don’t drink water, you’ll bloat,' and I’m like, 'That’s not acceptable.' Whereas Days of Our Lives was never like that, ever.