WATCH: Melody Thomas Scott Gets Candid About Childhood Abuse with Entertainment Tonight

Melody Thomas Scott

The Young and the Restless' Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki Newman) shared details of her traumatic childhood abuse with Entertainment Tonight's Nischelle Turner. The daytime veteran got candid about the painful experiences.

Of her grandmother, who "allowed men to sexually abuse her in order to further her acting career," Scott shared:

I think, in her naivete, I think she felt that whatever had to happen in order to get ahead in show business would be okay.

She added:

She would get there and watch -- I would see her doing it with [my] wild eyes [expressing,] ‘Do you see what's happening here? Please save me.’ And there would be no saving.

MTS' relationship with her relative just got worse as years progressed. She said:

Her behavior got worse and worse and worse, so by the time I was a teenager it was just madness. It taught me strength, that's for sure. I knew I had to be strong to survive her and it was not easy, but you learn perseverance.

She will discuss her childhood and career further in her upcoming memoir, Always Young and Restless, out August 18. Meanwhile, watch the whole ET interview, which includes returning-to-set details, below.