Another World Cast Members Featured In New Locher Room Reunion

There's another virtual soap opera reunion on the horizon and this time it features former cast members from NBC's Another World.

Tune into The Locher Room on YouTube as host Alan Locher welcomes Kale Browne (ex-Michael), Anna Stuart (ex-Donna), Christine Tucci (ex-Amanda), Alice Barrett Mitchell (ex-Frankie/Anne), and Alicia Coppola (ex-Lorna).

The reunion is scheduled for Thursday, August 13 at 2 PM EST, HERE.