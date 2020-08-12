Steven Bergman Photography

Days of Our Lives' Arianne Zucker has played bad girl Nicole Walker since 1998. She looked back on some of her character's most mischievous moments with Soap Opera Digest.

First up? When Nicole accepted $5 million to dump Eric Brady (then-Jensen Ackles) and marry Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo) so the latter could win custody of his son. Zucker recalled:

That was the hardest, hurting the character of Eric, breaking this poor guy’s heart who did nothing wrong. There was not even a reason to do it. He’s a great person, and they loved each other. It was like someone ran him over with a truck two times. Those were really hard scenes for me to play.

And there's the time she miscarried her child with E.J. DiMera (James Scott), procured a teenager's infant, and swapped that baby with E.J.'s latest kid by Eric's twin, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney): baby Sydney. Parts of the "Sydnapping," as the storyline became affectionately known, was particularly hard for Zucker. She said:

Also, I was pregnant for real, and Nicole had lost the baby and was hiding it from EJ. I vividly remember the scenes where I had to play losing the baby when there was a real baby in my stomach. My emotions were raw and I was crying for real.

Check out Nicole's other misadventures in the latest issue of SOD.